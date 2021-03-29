Can WebAuthn and U2F finally give us safe and easy Two-Factor authentication?

The SolarWinds security fiasco, which Microsoft president Brad Smith described as "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen," may have begun, suggested former SolarWinds CEO Kevin Thompson when an intern first set an important password to "'solarwinds123" and then shared it on GitHub. That was bad. Worse was a company that ever allowed an intern to set such a password. It's time, well past time, to say good-bye to simple passwords and move to two-factor authentication (2FA) for all our security and Identity and Access Management (IAM) needs.

You might think that's not so hard. Doesn't every social network and business with an even pretense of caring about security use 2FA where the second factor is a six-digit number sent to your cell phone number? Well, while using a smartphone for 2FA is OK, a really determined adversary can intercept your smartphone 2FA traffic. So, while personally you might be happy to use texting for your Facebook account, professionally, you'll be better off using a more sophisticated 2FA for your Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace.

Here's why.

What's what in 2FA

With 2FA you must have two out of three kinds of credentials to access an account. These are:

Something you know or can be given, this is commonly a one-time PIN.

Something you have, such as a secure ID card, a cellular phone, or a hardware security key.

Something you are, these are biometric factors such as a fingerprint, retinal scan, or voice print.

Phone-based 2FA typically relies on one of two standards: HMAC-based One Time Password (HOTP) and Time-based One Time Password (TOTP). They're both good and used all the time. But, the way they're implemented, which is most often in text-based 2FA, that's another matter.

Indeed, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) says using text-based 2FA is risky. Many security experts think you should stop using text-based 2FA altogether.

That's because there are way too many ways to break text-based 2FA. There's SIM swapping, text-spoofing, phishing, and security holes in the SS7 network, which telecoms use to manage calls and texts between phone numbers.