NZ Fry Up: Digital drives innovation at the Warehouse; Robot lockers at Countdown; Women in IT leadership

Digital drives innovation at the Warehouse

Staying ahead of tech trends is in the chief digital officer’s job description, so it can really help if you have the likes of Google on your side. The Warehouse Group CDO Michelle Anderson says that Google has used the multibrand retailer (The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, and Torpedo 7) to test beta-level digital marketing tools.

An example was having pickup options live in local inventory ads in Google. So if someone searches for a Noel Leeming product, Google checks to see if the store closest to the person has the product in-store—if it does, it adds a “pick up today” pin. This drives in-store and click-and-collect traffic.

download Listen to NZ Fry Up 11 March edition Sarah Putt reads aloud today’s NZ Fry Up report for commuters and others who prefer to listen to their news and views. IDG

Anderson says New Zealand is about three to five years behind global retail trends, so how will we be shopping in 2025? Anderson says bricks-and-mortar stores aren’t going away, but the “experience they deliver will change”. This may include becoming, along with online stores, advertising platforms by “leveraging data and having the physical and digital footprint to enable brand messages to come to life”.

To be ready for that future, the Warehouse Group has moved to an agile org structure and is currently replatforming its websites and apps, as described at CIO New Zealand.

Robot lockers at Countdown

COVID-19 lockdowns have accelerated the trend for “click and collect” shopping at the Warehouse Group, with this form of buying now accounting for around 40% of orders across The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, and Noel Leeming.

It’s a trend that other major New Zealand retailers appear to also be experiencing. Well, Countdown at least. The grocer regularly sends out updates on its robotic innovation, the latest being a trial of robotic lockers at stores in Cambridge and Pukekohe South.

Customers at these stores can now order online and pick up their groceries from the refrigerated 10m2 units, by inputting a unique code. The “robotic temperature-controlled locker” can hold more than 30 customer orders at a time.

For the longest time, supermarket shoppers have been able to bypass the humans at the checkout, and now they can bypass the actual supermarket too.

For those who worry for the future of human jobs, Countdown general manager brand Sally Copland says the orders are filled and loaded into the robot locker by the (human) personal shopping team. “Our personal shoppers are fantastic. They’re trained to pick groceries as if they were shopping for their own family, so our online customers know they’re getting the best of the best,” she enthuses.

Women in IT leadership roles

Copland has spearheaded a number of recent digital initiatives, many of them pushed along by changing customer habits driven by the COVID-19 lockdowns. She is currently also acting managing director at the New Zealand operation, which like so many of our major companies has an Aussie parent (in its case, Woolworths).

And just as one swallow does not make a summer make, one capable person’s career trajectory isn’t indicative of a greater trend. Or is it? Are IT leaders finally getting more notice as capable senior managers, and are more women becoming IT leaders? The former is highly debatable, but given it was International Women’s Day on Monday, let’s consider the latter.

In an entirely unscientific survey, we decided to compare the number women who have been profiled in CIO New Zealand in the past six months with the number of men. In a total of 19 profiles, five have been of women. Which is around 26%. Not great, but not absolutely terrible.

Eerily, it almost matches the recent stat put out by NZ Tech in its Digital Skills Aotearoa Report, which shows that 27% of the IT workforce is female.

We can all do a lot better.