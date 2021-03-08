NZ Fry Up: Algorithm Charter in toll solution; Slow progress on spectrum; Bread over broadband

NZ Fry Up four days a week

Sarah Putt reads aloud this week's NZ Fry Up report for commuters and others who prefer to listen to their news and views.

Algorithm charter in toll solution

It makes sense for the supplier of a national tollgate system to adhere to the Financial Reporting Act, the Public Records Act, the Land Transport Management Act. Even the Privacy Act. But the previous government’s ‘world first’ Algorithm Charter?

Waka Kotahi (New Zealand Transport Authority) signed up to the charter, so it probably stands to reason that the new supplier of the road tolls system will be expected to provide accountability on algorithms for calculating charges. Which, by the way, are not insignificant.

According to the request for proposal documents just released, Waka Kotahi processes about 1.2 million tolling charges per annum on three toll roads in New Zealand. Charges will likely rise, with more vehicles on the road and (possibly) more roads being tolled.

The current system (with back-end functionality and website managed separately) is on the way out and the agency is looking for a new, end-to-end system. Its list of must-haves is typical of recent government tenders:cloud-based/as-a-service, modular, scalable, out-of-the-box, and interoperable with the agency’s current tech ecosystem. The system must also meet the highest security and privacy standards, but surely that goes without saying.

Slow progress on spectrum

Spark, and now Vodafone, are aggressively pushing wireless broadband deals, and this has provoked WISPA, the group representing provincial wireless internet service providers. In a strongly worded media statement, its chair Mike Smith called Vodafone’s new fixed wireless broadband plans “utterly insane” (his quotation marks) from a national perspective.

He makes a number of claims, chief of which appears to that be spectrum is a limited resource, yet it’s being used to offer fixed wireless plans to urban dwellers. These customers are eligible for fibre services courtesy of a network (Ultra Fast Broadband) backed by the taxpayer. “There will be a tiny financial benefit to a handful of urban users, at a huge cost to rural users who have no alternative,” Smith says.

While radio spectrum is a finite resource, it’s also a localised resource. Using spectrum in urban areas for one purpose does not deplete the amount available in rural areas. What WISPA members want is to be allocated a slice of spectrum – in this instance 3.5GHz – which won’t come available for at least another 18 months.

As you might expect, Vodafone and Spark don’t agree with Smith’s claims.

Vodafone says it completely rejects the “notion that urban wireless broadband is degrading mobile connectivity in rural areas” and that “spectrum is a valuable resource that Vodafone has invested millions of dollars into.”

Meanwhile, Spark’s response indicates that there is plenty for all—rural and urban, albeit location dependent. It’s a statement with caveats: “The wireless broadband services we provide to urban customers do not impact the broadband capacity we have available to rural customer in the vast majority of cases, because they are served by different cell towers. In fact, there is currently capacity for around an additional quarter of a million rural addresses to take up Spark wireless broadband, recognising availability by location.”

All parties are positioning for the next 3.5GHz spectrum allocation—which will underpin the 5G rollout and is expected to come into effect in November 2022. The first step in the allocation process is negotiating with Māori over the rights under the Treaty of Waitangi.

In the WISPA statement, Smith accuses the Minister David Clark of dragging his feet on the spectrum issue, making it harder for his members to make investment decisions. “There is no sense of urgency from Minister David Clark. WISPA has been pleading for an urgent meeting with him since last November but is still awaiting a date. We understand we are far from alone.”

For his part, Clark says he is “confident that future spectrum allocations will be made in good time, to ensure that rural wireless services and other providers can continue their services. We are making good progress in our discussions with Māori about spectrum rights. As this work is still in progress, it’s not appropriate to provide further detail at this stage.”

As for the WISPA members, Clark acknowledges their contribution in the rural broadband connectivity ecosystem, and notes that “the WISPs are also a significant element in the Government’s thinking about future spectrum needs.”

Bread over broadband

Chorus also came under attack in the WISPA statement, when Smith posed the question if the fashion for fixed wireless is due to Chorus overpricing. We didn’t ask Vodafone for its thoughts on this, but they told us anyway: “We never want to get into a situation where New Zealanders need to choose to buy bread over broadband. But when Chorus charges more than $45 each month for the wholesale cost of fibre (the most popular plan, Fibre 100) then our hands are tied.”

Just as the spectrum allocation is looming, so too is the Commerce Commission’s decision on the wholesale price that Chorus—and Ultra Fast Fibre, Enable Networks, and Northpower, the local fibre companies that supply UFB services in the areas that Chorus doesn’t—can charge.

Expect to see more rhetoric like “bread over broadband” and “utterly insane” coming from an internet service provider near you—wherever it is in Aotearoa that you live, work, and play.

