Episode 3: Learn how to build a killer LinkedIn profile

Tech Career Ladder host Maryfran Johnson and Brenda Bernstein, founder of The Essay Expert LLC and author of “How to Writer a Killer LinkedIn Profile,” discuss the meaning and value of building a personal brand.

They also walk you through the steps you need to take to build an effective LinkedIn profile – focusing on the dos and don’ts of creating an online presence and making meaningful connections on the world’s most powerful professional social network. As Bernstein points out, lots of other IT professionals will have the same hard tech skills as you, so it’s important to identify what makes you stand out. After you make that self-assessment, the next step is to communicate your unique skills on LinkedIn and other platforms.