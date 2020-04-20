Episode 2: Survive and thrive during the Covid-19 crisis

Listen in to Insider Pro’s latest Tech Career Ladder podcast as executive coach Ryan Halverson joins host Maryfran Johnson to discuss how to navigate the “new normal.” Ryan and Maryfran talk about how to prepare yourself now for who you want to be at the end of this crisis. You may just learn that your resiliency and ability to manage is better than you expected. Ryan helps you see that you’ll come out of this stronger, even if it doesn’t feel that way now. Initially, the pandemic felt like a punch in the face, but it’s also a chance to slow down, reconnect with family and friends, and take stock of who you want to be.

