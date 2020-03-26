How remote access tools can help your businesses adapt to the coronavirus

Remote access technology is rapidly evolving with modern tools offering an expanding array of functionality, from virtual private network (VPN) connections to cross-platform access, such as PC-to-mobile. Modern remote access services are also supporting a growing list of platforms, such as Linux, Android, and iOS.

The rapid spread of coronavirus has meant businesses have had to accelerate working-from-home policies. But how does a roll-out like this actually look? This article looks at the experience of TeamViewer users, specifically focusing on ease of use, cost, time savings and security.

TeamViewer’s usability

With a growing number of people now working from home, companies are searching for software that can easily facilitate the transition from the office to employee’s homes. One CFO/COO at a healthcare company said that the TeamViewer remote connection process “is totally simple. It’s as easy as it comes.”

A simple setup for workers that are out of the office is a feature remote access technology buyers often look for. According to a network administrator who uses TeamViewer at a construction company with more than 200 employees, “the remote connection process is super simple. As long as the user has an internet connection and can get on the internet somewhere, whether they are at home (on their Wi-Fi), using portable internet (Jetpack), or if they stop in a Starbucks to get on the internet, I can connect to them. That is what is really convenient.”

How cost effective is TeamViewer?

Businesses looking to reduce in-person support interactions can use remote access technology as a cost-effective solution.

One user puts the cost advantage of remote access into context: “It’s inefficient to travel. Without any remote support solution, if I drive out to a client, do some work and drive back -- I have the prep time and the clean-up time. I go out, do three hours of billing, and charge for an hour of travel time. But with some kind of remote support solution, I can be concurrently overlapping my billing.”

As costs tighten, companies look for ways to save time and money. An application engineer at a tech company with over 200 employees says, “It has probably saved us ....

