Coronavirus: Managing (and pivoting) during a crisis

Creating an environment that fosters online collaboration and an efficient remote worker strategy is hardly a new concept. Whether it’s to accommodate the needs of a more diverse workforce, attract the best tech talent regardless of location or communicate with offices around the world, flexibility and agility are ingredients to a productive digital workforce.

The need for that collaborative, mobile workforce just acceralated. The rapidly expanding impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus is rewarding companies that have prepared and have the needed applications, infrastructure and polices in place. The payoff is a smoother transition during this period of crisis management. That said, few companies can be truly prepared for pandemic.

If you’re in need of collaboration tools, remote worker policies or general advice for how to manage in trying times and maintain operational continuity, check out some of the articles below. We’ll continue to add new articles to the list as the coronavirus continues to present us with what are arguably unprecedented challenges.

Managing and collaborating during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond

Due to the Covid-19 virus, some tech-culture trends are radically accelerating. Others are being reversed. And it's happening all at once. Here's what you need to know.

Research shows that workplace technology actually impedes your employees' ability to work in a timely manner and makes it more difficult to collaborate. It doesn’t have to be this way. Here are four ways to choose the right collaboration tools.

By 2025, most workers will be millennials. These ‘digital natives’ will have a major impact on how collaboration takes place – and it won’t involve walking next door to an office to collaborate.

Remote work is not a trend. It’s there to stay. Insider Pro columnist Mike Elgan explains why it's time to re-orient your organization's thinking around workshifting and BYOO.

A look at several products that offer both chat and project management in one interface so that conversations can be turned into workflow, milestones, calendar entries and other actionable items.

Despite the security challenges mobile devices create, there is no going back. Users demand corporate access from their smartphones and companies benefit from this access with increased efficiency, better use of time and improved user experience. Here's how to be safe and mobile.

Why you need to sweat the details and avoid a far-reaching (too broad) policy when it comes to managing mobile devices.

