Security School: Enroll today and advance your tech career

It wasn't hard to find the value in online training and certifications prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country and around the world, virtual classrooms have gone from being an affordable and effective option to -- for the near term at least -- the only option.

Online training won't be the only option long-term, of course, but it's also clear that when we return to normal, normal will look different. For that reason, among many others, Insider Pro is proud to announce the next set of courses offered in partnership with CertNexus, a leader in online training and certifications for cybersecurity, internet of things and artificial intelligence. We have also joined with CertNexus to offer training for IoT security and IoT business leadership.

Using the login info in the box below, Insider Pro subscribers can access the following:

Full online courses

Cybersec First Responder CFR eLearning (apply the coupon code to purchase)

CSC eLearning (apply the coupon code to purchase)

E-learning samples and Readiness Assessments

CFR eLearning – Insider Pro subscribers have complimentary access to a sample of the eLearning traning content and Readiness Assessment.

CSC eLearning – Insider Pro subscribers have complimentary access to eLearning content and Readiness Assessment.

IDG Advance your career at the CertNexus-Insider Pro Security School.

Who is CertNexus and why online training now?

CertNexus is a global purveyor of vendor-neutral, emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for IT, business and security professionals. The company says that "the IT industry is at a critical point: new vulnerabilities and associated cyber threats are discovered daily and cybersecurity incidents are on the rise, but there is an incredibly large, and growing, shortage of a skilled cybersecurity workforce."

Log in or subscribe to Insider Pro and enroll in Security School.