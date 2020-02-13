IT Salary Survey 2020: The results are in

The Insider Pro and Computerworld survey of more than 2,200 IT professions reveals salary trends for a wide range of tech job titles from CIO and other leadership roles to middle management to non-management roles.

We share how your job title, experience, gender and region affect your compensation plan. And we did into the challenges facing IT workers today.

We also asked the 913 respondents who identified themselves as managers about their hiring plans are in terms of budget and most-in-demand skillsets. You may not be surprised to read that functions such as application development, security and cloud computing are attractive to hiring managers. But the skills no longer in demand may surprise you.

Compensation, of course, is a big piece of the job satisfaction pie, but not the entire pie. We also asked IT pros how satisfied they are -- not just with salary, but also other factors such as job stability, flexibility, career advancement and more. A large percent said they either actively or passively look for a new job – and they told us why.

