8 best practices for all-flash storage

Today’s all-flash arrays are more than just “storage.” Storage traditionally means a static repository. When working with business-critical workloads, all-flash storage becomes an essential element of your intelligent data strategy. Properly managed storage available quickly and reliably is a necessity. Based on real user reviews of HPE Nimble storage, IT Central Station created a PeerPaper report about best practices for creating an intelligent data platform.

IT Central Station found that there are eight best practices for all-flash storage as part of an intelligent data platform:

1. Seek and leverage simplicity

A storage solution should be simple to install and use. Real users also explain that management and support should also be simple.

2. Leverage AI for management and predictive problem solving

As data centers become more complex, it becomes more difficult to monitor issues manually. According to a construction company director of IT, “real-time reporting” is key. He added, “It gives you information about your different volumes, how the arrays are being used, I/O, and performance in general.”

3. Strive for the highest performance

Performance matters. Even when looking to acquire more complex functionality, users want faster, better performance. As an infrastructure engineer at a tech vendor noted, “We migrated from a hybrid cloud to an all-flash. We have seen our average latency go from four milliseconds to point four. Therefore, we are getting 10 times better performance down to the end user on everything. We have seen an increase in our IOPS by ten times.”

4. Aim for maximum uptime

A head of infrastructure and operations at a large wholesaler/distributor explained that due to the critical nature of the applications being supported, it makes sense to select

