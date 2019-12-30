Most popular tech stories of 2019

Thanks for being part of our inaugural season. Since launching Insider Pro in late July, our goal has been to provide readers with premium content across a wide spectrum of topics. Our coverage ranges from career advice and certification guides to how-to articles and reviews to in-depth reporting from leading tech journalists.

You’ve rewarded us with your time and your subscriptions. We know you’re busy and you may have missed an article or two over the past five months, so we’ve compiled this list of the Top 10 articles based on engagement numbers from our subscribers.

If we missed your favorite or if there are topics you want us to cover in 2020, please let me know.

Top 10 articles of 2019

Getting your resume 'just right' in order to attract recruiters, HR pros and hiring managers is as daunting as it is critical. To jump start the process, Insider Pro has assembled this collection of real resumes revamped by professional resume writers.

By Insider Pro staff, December 1, 2019 (updated)

The Capital One security fiasco has underlined that securing the cloud is both a complicated technology and contractual problem.

By Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols. September 9, 2019

Even if you're usually savvy about cybersecurity, anyone can have a vulnerable moment (in our writer's case, it was his mother's funeral).

By James A. Martin, November 27, 2019

Digital leaders must identify future technology and customer expectation trends and then muster the courage to dismantle existing structures. Failure could leave them victims of fast-moving all-digital startups.

By Jonny Evans, September 16, 2019

Everyone loves online shopping -- especially cybercriminals. If you’re a small or midsize ecommerce retailer you are the biggest target this holiday season, but it’s not too late to protect yourself and your customers.

By Sharon Goldman,|November 18, 2019

With the growing use of mobile devices and apps, edge computing,and IoT, the network architect role has become more complex and more important to the success of the enterprise.

By Bob Violino, October 31, 2019

The cloud is the perennial metatrend of enterprise tech, yet it remains poorly understood. Peek under the hood and today’s real benefits emerge.

By Eric Knorr, July 30, 2019

Companies have big plans for digital transformation, but the lack of skilled IT talent remains an obstacle. Here’s how to cope.

By Beth Stackpole, December 3, 2019

Security professionals are in demand and with the right certification, you’re in even higher demand. To help you decide which certs are for you, we’ve compiled a list of top security certifications -- broken down by category (entry-level, intermediate and advanced).

By Neal Weinberg, July 29, 2019

To manage moving all your server applications to the cloud in containers you’ll need to do some container orchestration, that's where Kubernetes comes in.

By Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, November 13, 2019