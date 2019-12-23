Deadline extended for 100 Best Places to Work in IT 2020

For the 27th year, IDG is recognizing the top 100 places for IT professionals to work. This year, Insider Pro is teaming with Computerworld to conduct the survey. The results will be published here in June. If you haven't nominated your organization yet, it's not too late.

Due to requests from potential nominees, we are extending the deadline to January 17, 2020.

Know of (or work at) a great company? Nominate it as Best Place to Work in IT Is your company a great place to work? Help it get the recognition it deserves. Nominate your organization today.

About Best Paces to Work in IT

Each year, we ask readers, PR professionals, IT workers, management and any interested party to nominate organizations that they think top the charts in terms of pay, benefits, challenging work, social responsibility, diversity and other categories. (And we encourage you nominate your own company.)

[ Just the FAQ: About the Best Places to Work in IT ]

The organizations are categorized as follows for the Best Places list:

Large organizations have 5,000 or more U.S. employees

Midsize have between 1,001 and 4,999 U.S. employees

Small organizations employ 1,000 or fewer U.S. workers

We also recognize the Top 10 companies in categories such as benefits, retention, training, diversity and career development.

To be eligible, your company must have at least 30 IT employees. Organizations based outside the U.S. must have a minimum of 300 total employees at a U.S. headquarters and a minimum of 30 IT employees at a U.S. headquarters.

What's an IT pro?

For the purposes of Best Places to Work, an IT employee meets this criteria: provides technology support and services to their own company — or to multiple companies through their work at an IT service provider.

Not included are the following:

Administrative support staff for the IT department

Staff who work in communications or PR for the technology department

IT contractors

Staff whose primary role is in product development for outside sales.

What we want to know

After a company is nominated, the process has two parts. We survey both the company nominated and its employees.

In the company portion of the survey we ask about an organization's'benefits, training and development, average salary increases, percent of employees promoted, turnover rates, and the percentage of women and minority employees in management in IT departments. We also look at an organization's hot projects, mentoring programs and a variety of benefits ranging from elder care and childcare to flextime.

Next, we ask employee about satisfaction with management, benefits, workplace culture, compensation and job duties.

For more information on the Best Places to Work, our FAQ page goes into more details on the process and offers examples of the surveys we ask employees and employers to fill out.