Earn your IoT security certification

Who will most benefit from this course: Practitioners looking to demonstrate a vendor-neutral, cross-industry skill set to design, implement, operate and/or manage a secure IoT ecosystem. Course length: 18-24 hours Course outline: Click for PDF Certification exam details: In addition to the training course, Insider Pro subscribers are also eligible for a 25-percent discount off the IoT Security Certification Exam (or any CertNexus exam). The certification exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions over two hours and can be taken online or in person through Pearson Vue. Additional tools: A complimentary readiness assessment tool that can help organizations measure their level of preparedness against IoT threats.

Enterprises rolling out IoT devices are justifiably excited about the opportunity to gain insight from the data that these remote sensors can provide. But at the same time, companies are worried about the security risks that come along with an IoT implementation.

In fact, 90 percent of businesses lack full confidence that their IoT devices are secure, according to a recent AT&T State of IoT Security survey. IoT customers would be willing to pay 22 percent more for secure IoT devices and would buy 77 percent more of them, if they could be assured that security was not an issue, according to a Bain & Co. survey.

CertNexus and Insider Pro are partnering to offer subscribers access to online IoT training.

In response to these concerns, IDG Insider Pro is teaming up with CertNexus to offer a training course that leads to a Certified IoT Security Practitioner (CIoTSP) certification. The certification validates the knowledge, skills and abilities of IT staffers to secure network environments for IoT devices, analyze vulnerabilities and determine reasonable controls against threats, and effectively monitor IoT devices and respond to incidents.

Who is CertNexus?

CertNexus is the global purveyor of vendor neutral, emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for IT, business and security professionals.

CertNexus exams meet the most rigorous development standards, which outline a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap. CertNexus partners with highly knowledgeable and talented industry experts to ensure the integrity and quality of each exam, with many conforming to the stringent American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard.

Why are certifications important?

The value of certifications and micro-credentials to both companies and individuals is increasing as the pace of technology quickens. Certifications help employers identify prospective new hires, evaluate job performance and invest in staff by directing professional development opportunities.

For an individual, certifications provide assurance that they have the competency to be successful with the latest technologies, demonstrates that they are committed to their profession and assists in getting assigned to coveted projects.

With micro-credentials, organizations can ensure that business leaders and project managers have the necessary knowledge to lead projects and make informed decisions. Whether providing introductory information, a deeper dive in a specialized area or compliance training, micro-credentials are right-sized for the need, which is validating focused knowledge.

Why IoT Security Practitioner?

Cybersecurity for IoT is vastly different than traditional cybersecurity. It’s not simply IT or OT, cloud or device security, it’s about data in motion and a landscape of security challenges across an entire ecosystem. Upskilling and validating the skill levels of your IT and OT departments in IoT security removes barriers to safe, successful IoT implementations.

The IoT Security Practitioner course is designed for staffers and business leaders who are seeking to demonstrate a vendor-neutral, cross-industry skill set that will enable them to design, implement, operation and manage a secure IoT environment.

How does it work?

The course is self-paced and mentor supported. An eBook serves as the primary form of instruction, supplemented by a peer-to-peer forum and email access to a mentor who can answer any questions that might arise.

There are no formal prerequisites for the course, but applicants should understand the fundamental benefits and challenges of securing IoT systems, the IoT ecosystem, common threats and countermeasures, risk management approaches, and the IoT system/software development lifecycle.

There is no separate application fee for the exam, since an exam voucher is bundled with the training program. The exam consists of 100 multiple choice questions over two hours and can be taken online or in person through Pearson Vue. In addition, CertNexus offers a complimentary readiness assessment tool that can help organizations measure their level of preparedness against IoT threats.

