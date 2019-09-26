Take part in the 2020 IT Salary Survey

Whether you’re ready to take the next step in your IT career, just want to see how you compare with your peers or you’re a hiring or HR manager looking to fill key tech roles, knowing the salaries of thousands of tech professionals – CIOs, network engineers, data scientists and so on in different parts of the country – is valuable information.

For more than 30 years, Computerworld collected, analyzed and reported on IT compensation trends to help both IT professionals and IT leaders. Insider Pro is proud to announce that this year we’re teaming with Computerworld and IDG Research to offer the newest iteration of the IT Salary Survey.

With help from you and your IT colleagues across the U.S., Insider Pro will provide both the macro trends that show where the tech industry is headed and micro data to help you make decisions about your career or hiring plans.

In addition to the survey results, which we'll publish in early 2020, we’ll provide feature articles that put the data in context. You’ll also be able to customize the research to compare your organization’s compensation package with those of other organizations – and able learn about the hottest areas of the country for IT pay.

But we can’t do it without you. This survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. Your answers will be kept confidential, and the results will be presented in aggregate form only.

Not that you need extra motivation, but after you have completed the survey, you may enter a sweepstakes to win one of three American Express gift cheques for $500. (Click here for more details.)

To view Insider Pro’s privacy policy, please click here.

We hope you’ll give us a few minutes of your time.