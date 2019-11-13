Welcome to Insider Pro – IDG’s new premium content website.

We’re excited to offer you the next tier of what we believe is the best technology journalism in the industry. For more than 52 years, IDG has earned the trust of its readers with accurate, relevant, timely and consistent coverage of the technology market. Our new Insider Pro site is the natural evolution of the authoritative coverage our publications have produced for five decades.

Before getting into the details of our new offering, let’s address the elephant in the editor’s note. Yes, we’re asking you to pay for the content on Insider Pro. We think it’s worth your investment in us – just as we’ve invested in providing coverage of the IT industry.

[ Online courses: Earn your IoT security certification ]

Insider Pro is powered by content from a combination of our award-winning websites (Computerworld, CIO.com, CSO Online, Network World and Infoworld), a stable of highly skilled tech journalists and freelance writers as well partnerships with companies such as IDC, CertNexus and IT Central Station.

If you decide to join us, your Insider Pro membership will provide access to in-depth research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice and exclusive feature articles not available anywhere else.

Here’s a little more detail on what you can expect; we’ll be constantly expanding this to better meet your needs.

Ad-free experience: You can confidently turn off that ad blocker and browse Insider Pro content in an ad-free environment.

In-depth research: Your subscription gives you access to both original research reports from IDG, IDC and its partners but also a library full of historical data.

Exclusive articles: The teams at IDG B2B publications and our regular Insider Pro contributors will provide a wide range of content (from tutorials to policy guides to in-depth analyses) for a range of readers – from developers to CIOs to IT pros who have to make crucial technology decisions for their companies.

Editor-curated content. You benefit from award-winning technology journalism. As a former editor in chief at one of the IDG brands, I know how hard our editors and writers work to provide you with the best coverage in the industry. Part of our mission at Insider Pro is to comb through the articles, reviews and tutorials on CIO.com, Computerworld, CSO Online, Network World and Infoworld to create must-read aggregated packages that tap the collective power of our brands. Not only do we focus on the technology of today but we will be providing coverage of emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, hyperconvergence, blockchain, IoT and more.

Career advice. Learn how to move up in your company or move in a new direction with certification guides, resume samples and more.

That’s the just a sampling of the premium content we’ll provide on Insider Pro. While you’ll still have free access to in-depth articles, how-to advice and product coverage on the IDG sites that you’ve relied on for decades, I think you’ll find the offerings here a needed complement to that coverage and a way to a dig deeper on hot topics.

We’re taking the Insider part of our name seriously and delivering content that goes beyond the headlines of the day while providing rich historical context and the authoritative understanding of IT that only IDG can provide.