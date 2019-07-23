IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Performance Management Analytic Applications

Once you’ve decided that cloud-based enterprise performance management analytic applications can deliver significant benefits in areas of strategic planning, visibility, governance and collaboration, it’s time to dig into vendor selection.

This excerpt of an IDC MarketScape report on worldwide enterprise performance analytic applications vendors represents an evaluation of 12 EPM software companies as of 2018 using the IDC MarketScape Methodology

The assessment discusses both quantitative and qualitative characteristics of EPM applications as they relate to the planning, budgeting and forecasting tasks that are typically conducted to support all-important finance functions. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive framework that assesses each vendor relative to the criteria and to one another.

The results of the vendor assessment place Oracle and SAP in the leader category. In the category of major players, the MarketScape lists BOARD International, IBM, Longview, Host Analytics, Anaplan and Adaptive Insights. And Prophix, Kaufman Hall, Vena Solutions and insights software fall into the category of contenders.

In the assessment of current capabilities, Oracle comes out on top, followed closely by SAP, with Board international and IBM also winning high marks. Looking at vendor strategies for future enhancements, SAP edges Oracle in the MarketScape assessment. Other vendors that scored well on their strategies were Host Analytics, Anaplan and Board International. And if market share is a consideration in your purchasing decision, the leaders are SAP and Oracle, followed by IBM and Anaplan.

The comprehensive assessment of each vendor includes the following information:

Company/Product Description : This section provides information about the company, as well as a detailed rundown of what the product does, what lines of business it targets, and what connections and integrations it has with other systems.

Strengths: Based on customer interviews, there is an analysis of the product itself, as well as factors like customer support and availability of implementation partners.

Challenges: The assessment also identifies potential challenges, which can include a steep learning curve, performance issues, lack of reporting tools and complexity.

Consider This Product When: IDC analysts aggregate all of this information into a recommended use case for each vendor based on customer requirements, such as the size of the enterprise, its level of technological maturity, its location, its specific application needs, or its vertical industry.

